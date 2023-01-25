Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder
The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
Driver of Tesla that plunged off Northern California cliff arrested; CHP calls crash intentional
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment after crash, CHP says.
Complex
California Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Including Teen Mother and 6-Month-Old Baby
A shooting in Tulare County, California has left six dead. 6 ABC reports that among the victims were a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby. The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning at a residence in Goshen. Two people were discovered dead in the street, and...
2 killed in rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance ID'd as San Jose couple
The two victims killed in a rockslide early Tuesday morning near the park's entrance have been identified as a married couple from San Jose.
KCRA.com
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
72-Year-Old Suspect In Monterey Park Shooting Reportedly Kills Himself
The suspect sought by authorities for the Monterey Park shootout has reportedly shot and killed himself. What Happened: Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said the suspect was a 72-year-old man, reported The New York Times. He was reportedly found dead on Sunday afternoon in a van nearly 30...
