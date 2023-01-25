Read full article on original website
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days after winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Folks who exercise or commute on the trail dealt with snow and slush Wednesday, followed by a refreeze and more icy and slick conditions Thursday and Friday mornings.
Light snow and slick spots Thursday; temperatures turning colder
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
Dozens of plow trucks out across the state amidst ice concerns
INDIANAPOLIS – There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters. “We are going to continue to have our 60 trucks out and 100 crew members out as well,”...
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm slams into central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana. Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Forecasters predicted some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through, although those totals were revised slightly lower as temperatures remained above freezing […]
Winter storm updates: Road conditions getting worse as snow continues
This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work. Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning and residents can expect anywhere from 1 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
Much colder air moves in next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
WGCL NEWS — More Winter Weather Expected
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7:00 tonight. Monroe County Government offices are closed today. School is not in session at MCCSC. You can check the Richland Bean Blossom website for their updated information. The current driving conditions for the state can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise webpage. The site contains updated traffic conditions for the Southern, Central and Northwest regions of the state. INDOT also has a Road Conditions phone line. The number is 1-800-261-76-23.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Death investigation on east side
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Indiana boy reunited with dog lost in New Mexico after five days
INDIANAPOLIS- An Anderson, Indiana family has been reunited with its dog that went missing five days ago in New Mexico. It all started Sunday night in New Mexico when the family was on a cross-country road trip. The family dog, Sky, got loose while they were making a pit stop.
Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
