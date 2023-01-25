Read full article on original website
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her ‘new face’ following facial feminisation surgery, by recreating famous viral videos.The 26-year-old announced a brief social media break before Christmas, while she ‘healed’ from the treatment.The montage sees Mulvaney channel Swan Lake, Audrey Hepburn, and Karlie Kloss’ ‘look camp right in the eye’ photo from the Met Gala.“Oh my gosh hi, I missed you!” she says in the video, sporting soft facial features and bold makeup. “You know I have a flair for the dramatics. It’s so good, right?”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgeryWireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineupNadine Dorries’ previous attempt as TalkTV presenter resurfaces after show announced
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
