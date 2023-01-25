Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Neptune's Fury Cafe & Roastery
NORFOLK, Va. — Matt Rose and Jason Walker say roasting coffee started as a hobby. "We've been roasting for about four years. We go back to roasting in my garage. It was just a random hobby that we picked up," Rose said. "We've been serial hobbyists, and this is...
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Great Dane Cuteness
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A local dog owner has her Great Dane pup looking very fashionable. Brittany Sorrentini dresses up her Great Dane, Gora, in all kinds of cute outfits that brings joy everywhere they go!
Cirque du Soleil returns to Norfolk with captivating Corteo show
NORFOLK, Va. — Wonder abounds with the magic of Cirque du Soleil, and you can witness it right here in Norfolk this week. The company is scheduled to stop by the Scope Arena from Jan. 26 through 29, for its hit performance series, "Corteo." The performance, which has been...
13th Virginia Beach Winter Wildlife Festival begins this weekend
The 2023 Winter Wildlife Festival is kicking off this weekend. It runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5, offering dozens of programs and activities.
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tender Mac's
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're looking for the ultimate comfort food, look no further than Tender Mac's in Chesapeake. Owners Ambrielle and Larry Bender say that this idea started small. "We were kind of just doing things out of our kitchen for friends and family. And we couldn't keep...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation to host A Day of Caring and Sharing Jan. 28
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Ave.
Festivals, new exhibits and more: Here's what you can do at the Virginia Living Museum right now
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you've been to the Virginia Living Museum, you're probably aware that they always have something new and exciting going on. The beginning of 2023 is no exception, and there seems to be something for every age. From January 21 through April 23, you can...
Hampton Roads gyms take fun approach to fitness
We all know the saying- “the more the merrier.” But when it comes to the way we train, studies have shown exercising with others can be more beneficial than you might think.
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
wanderwithalex.com
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals at Virginia Aquarium for Valentine’s Day
Jilted lovers can bite back for Valentine's Day at the Virginia Aquarium.
WAVY News 10
Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire
Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – The United States Coast Guard continues the Spirit of Norfolk formal hearings. Jason Sleeth shares his experience Saturday morning, on day three of the six-day hearing. Sleeth and his son were on board the city cruise for an end-of-the-school-year celebration in June of 2022....
Resilience lab in Norfolk marks milestone in construction process
NORFOLK, Va. — For several years, the Elizabeth River Project has always imagined a space where many can come to understand climate change and its impacts on Hampton Roads. “It was just a dream, a thought of what can we do to kind of put a model together," said Ken Kimball, the president of the Elizabeth River Project Board of Directors.
