Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Neptune's Fury Cafe & Roastery

NORFOLK, Va. — Matt Rose and Jason Walker say roasting coffee started as a hobby. "We've been roasting for about four years. We go back to roasting in my garage. It was just a random hobby that we picked up," Rose said. "We've been serial hobbyists, and this is...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Great Dane Cuteness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A local dog owner has her Great Dane pup looking very fashionable. Brittany Sorrentini dresses up her Great Dane, Gora, in all kinds of cute outfits that brings joy everywhere they go!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tender Mac's

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're looking for the ultimate comfort food, look no further than Tender Mac's in Chesapeake. Owners Ambrielle and Larry Bender say that this idea started small. "We were kind of just doing things out of our kitchen for friends and family. And we couldn't keep...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wanderwithalex.com

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – The United States Coast Guard continues the Spirit of Norfolk formal hearings. Jason Sleeth shares his experience Saturday morning, on day three of the six-day hearing. Sleeth and his son were on board the city cruise for an end-of-the-school-year celebration in June of 2022....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Resilience lab in Norfolk marks milestone in construction process

NORFOLK, Va. — For several years, the Elizabeth River Project has always imagined a space where many can come to understand climate change and its impacts on Hampton Roads. “It was just a dream, a thought of what can we do to kind of put a model together," said Ken Kimball, the president of the Elizabeth River Project Board of Directors.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

