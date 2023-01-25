Effective: 2023-01-28 15:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, then a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will diminish or end for a time this evening before a wintry mix moves back in after 10 PM or so.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO