Vermont State

WCAX

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats this week unveiled their latest proposal to provide universal paid family leave to all Vermont workers. Calvin Culter reports on how the bill squares with Governor Phil Scott’s plan and how it’s being received by Vermonters. Sascha Mayer is one of the founders...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there's a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?. Updated: 5 hours ago. A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organic dairy farmers seek help from state

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Sammy - clipped version

Pets with Potential: Sammy - clipped version
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Everyone Eats program will end March 31.

WESTMINSTER, Vt. — The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program is a federally funded, short-term pandemic recovery initiative created to help restaurants, farmers, and eaters through the acute economic challenges of the Covid pandemic. The program, which began on Aug. 1, 2020, will end on March 31, 2023. VEE Hubs have distributed approximately 3.5 million meals throughout all 14 counties, generating more than $34M in revenue for participating restaurants.
VERMONT STATE

