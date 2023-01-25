Read full article on original website
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman
For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
‘Teen Wolf’ fans can’t believe how badly the movie ruins ‘Superman’ star Tyler Hoechlin’s character
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Jan. 26 is a big day for Teen Wolf pack-members everywhere as the much-anticipated feature-length reunion spinoff of the beloved MTV supernatural series is finally streaming. Unfortunately, Teen Wolf: The Movie is not going down as well with the fans as Paramount must’ve been hoping. The writing was already on the wall for the film, what with Dylan O’Brien’s absence as Stiles Stillinski providing much disappointment, but the movie’s treatment of another favorite is leaving folks wishing they had pulled an O’Brien themselves.
Latest Horror News: Stephen King teases his next mind-melting project as a revolutionary scream queen is snubbed by the Oscars
Happy Tuesday, ghostly goons! And what a Tuesday it’s been already, with a whirlwind of delightful goodies just begging to be included in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And not to toot our own horn or anything, but we’ve definitely got you covered on today’s wild collection of the spookiest updates in the catalog. Over the last 24 hours, genre diehards have feasted their eyes on Stephen King teasing an upcoming adaptation, while the Academy Awards have come under fire for — unsurprisingly — snubbing one of 2022’s brightest scream queens.
Michael Bay made Ben Affleck get $20,000 new teeth for Armageddon
Actors often have to undergo physical preparation for a part. This can mean working out, or adopting a different haircut. For Ben Affleck in disaster movie Armageddon, it was new teeth, at the absolute behest of director Michael Bay. Bay himself explains what happened in one of the film’s Criterion...
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Taylor Swift features trans model Laith Ashley as love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ video
Taylor Swift just dropped the video for ‘Lavender Haze’, the first track off the truly excellent Midnights. As you’d expect from the title, there’s a lot of lavender and a lot of haze, with the dreamy video showing Taylor deeply in love with a new boyfriend.
Is ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ inspired by Fleetwood Mac?
If you heard that Amazon Prime’s latest original TV series Daisy Jones & the Six was inspired by a legendary affair fraught band of the 1970s, well, those weren’t just Rumours you were hearing. More than a few people have pointed out that the characters in the band bear a passing resemblance to Fleetwood Mac and author Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote the novel the new series is based on, admits this isn’t just a coincidence.
Stephen King dusts off an old meme to weigh in on George Santos
Can George Santos tell the truth, ever? As his list of lies keeps growing, Stephen King had to join the fun with a tweet that brings back the Chuck Norris meme fans have enjoyed for years. How did Santos ever get elected after everything that has come out about him?...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Rodrigo Santoro compares getting waxed for 300 to The 40-Year-Old-Virgin scene: 'Very painful'
It's hilarious until it happens to you. While sitting down to promote Wolf Pack on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rodrigo Santoro opened up about playing the villainous Persian "God-King" Xerxes in 2006's 300. Santoro transformed for the role, opting for a bald head instead of his usually flowing locks, and sporting a hairless body dotted with piercings.
Did Justin Roiland write the best ‘Rick and Morty’ episodes?
As the Justin Roiland saga continues, debates over everything Rick and Morty have spawned all over the internet from whether or not the show can continue without him to should Dan Harmon be gone too? In this latest debate, fans discuss whether or not Justin Roiland wrote the best episodes for the show.
Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained
Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
