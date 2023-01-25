ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, OK

Newcastle police warning of ‘Officer Wigley’ scam

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Newcastle are warning residents about a scam impersonating police officers.

The Newcastle Police Department has received several reports of a caller impersonating a Newcastle police officer as part of a scam.

State Education leader met with the house budget committee, lawmakers left confused

Investigators say the thief identifies himself as Officer Wigley of the Newcastle Police Department and tells citizens to call a number concerning legal matters.

Authorities stress that they do not have an Officer Wigley, and they would never direct citizens to call the department for legal matters.

Also, the police department will not ask you to send money for any legal matter.

