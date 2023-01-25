ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Artwork by Carroll County high school students currently displayed in BWI

By Kayla Foy
 3 days ago
If you’re catching a flight between now and May, you’ll have a chance to see pieces of art created by local high schoolers.

Two seniors from Liberty High School in Eldersburg are getting some recognition for their artwork. Erin Budde is an AP Art and Design student, and Jillian Casey is an Honors Digital Media Art and Design student both taught by Lauren Latane-Valis.

Erin Budde’s pieces is a pair of swimming goggles sitting on what could be a bathroom counter. Jillian Casey’s piece is of a woman with a short haircut posing in front of different flowers.

Their work was selected to be part of the Maryland Art Education Association fall and winter BWI student exhibit. There isn’t an exact end date for the pieces, but they can expect to come down no later than May.

