ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’

Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
calfkicker.com

UFC caught photoshopping belt and tattoo to transform Usman into Jamahal Hill

UFC has just been caught lazily photoshopping Kamaru Usman’s arm and belt onto Jamahal Hill’s body. It seems like they didn’t bother taking fresh pics of the new light heavyweight champion Hill for promotional material. Fans are pointing out how the company has used fused Hill’s body...
thecomeback.com

Conor McGregor involved in dangerous accident

It’s safe to say that MMA legend Conor McGregor is used to taking risks and putting his body on the line – that’s what professional fighters do, after all – but even he wasn’t exactly prepared for what happened when he took his bicycle out Friday morning.
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy