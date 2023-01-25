Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
calfkicker.com
UFC caught photoshopping belt and tattoo to transform Usman into Jamahal Hill
UFC has just been caught lazily photoshopping Kamaru Usman’s arm and belt onto Jamahal Hill’s body. It seems like they didn’t bother taking fresh pics of the new light heavyweight champion Hill for promotional material. Fans are pointing out how the company has used fused Hill’s body...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Belal Muhammad explains Covington out indefinitely because of health claim in suit against Masvidal
One of the biggest incidents last year was when Jorge Masvidal posted on social media basically confirming reports that he had gotten in altercation with Colby Covington outside of a MIami stake house. Covington phoned the police and the report was once again confirmed when blurry images of him on...
thecomeback.com
Conor McGregor involved in dangerous accident
It’s safe to say that MMA legend Conor McGregor is used to taking risks and putting his body on the line – that’s what professional fighters do, after all – but even he wasn’t exactly prepared for what happened when he took his bicycle out Friday morning.
