Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Inmate dies at Alachua County Jail from ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff announces
An inmate in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed dead Thursday after being moved from the Alachua County Jail to UF Health Shands Hospital. Marcus Goodman, 32, died after experiencing a “medical emergency,” Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. wrote in a release. The case was transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the cause of death.
Independent Florida Alligator
Trinity Thomas earns gym slam in impressive Florida win against No. 17 Georgia
Graduate student Trinity Thomas is no stranger to success. She made history against the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs. Her performance helped the Florida Gators’ gymnastics program to the longest regular-season winning streak in Southeastern Conference history. The No. 2 Florida Gators (6-0) competed at home against Georgia (5-4) Friday...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators dominate inside to fuel win against South Carolina
The Gators scored the first basket of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and never relinquished the lead. UF finished the night with 21 assists and only six turnovers. Florida head coach Todd Golden was most proud of his team’s ball movement and unselfishness, he said. It was a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville artist ‘The Housing Crisis’ releases first album
When Dylan O’Bryan steps on stage, all his anxious thoughts disappear. The adrenaline rush leaves him unable to think about the past or future. “As soon as I’m performing, it’s like going down the rollercoaster. It’s euphoric. You’re in the zone,” the 22-year-old UF music composition senior said.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators men’s tennis secures second win of season against USF
The Gators men’s tennis team shined in its first match of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-Off Weekend tournament. It beat South Florida to secure its second win of the season. The No. 16 Florida Gators (2-1) defeated the USF Bulls (3-4) 4-1 Friday afternoon. Graduate student Axel Nefve and...
Comments / 0