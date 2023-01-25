ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting. Back in...
MONTPELIER, VT
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles would occur every two years. The price of the sticker would increase from $3 to $6 to cover the validity for two years.
WCAX

Sen. Hassan to hold maternal health roundtable

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about moms. The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Sen. Peter Welch gets assigned congressional committees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch will be serving on the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees for the 118th Congress. Senators and Representatives get sworn in and then wait to be assigned to various committees in Congress. Welch says these assignments allow him to keep fighting...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

VERMONT STATE

