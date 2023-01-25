Read full article on original website
ESPN CBB Analyst Jay Bilas Talks C of C Cougars
ESPN CBB analyst Jay Bilas joined News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan to give a national perspective on the College of Charleston’s record-setting season.
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
live5news.com
Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
cspdailynews.com
Parker’s Hires Loyalty, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Leaders
Convenience-store retailer Parker’s Corp. has hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through enhanced marketing efforts, loyalty program management and talent acquisition. Savannah, Georgia-based Parker’s owns and operates approximately 70 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina...
Charleston City Paper
CP Hot List: Additions to the local food scene that are worth taking note of
Fresh to our quarterly Dish is the CP Hotlist, which shines a spotlight on notable, relatively new hot restaurants that impress our cuisine team. We encourage you to check them out and let us know whether you think they should be added to our Top 50 list. On the CP...
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
Stroke survivor reunites with co-worker who saved his life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old stroke survivor was reunited Thursday with a co-worker credited with saving his life. Shavon Felder noticed her Volvo co-worker Nate Robinson’s speech was slurred while he was talking with her last December. “When he first said my name, it was slurred, and I knew it wasn’t right. So, I […]
Highlands Today
Live coverage of the double homicide investigation
Court will be closed till 9.30 am on Thursday. Come back to watch the jury sit live as the highly anticipated murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdock unfolds. Murdoch pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family’s hunting lodge in June 2021. Murders Timeline Murdoch Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and Places Surrounding 5 Lowcountry Deaths WATCH WEDNESDAY’S OPENING STATEMENT IN FULL BELOW: On Wednesday, both prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements in Colleton County Court. Each side took about 30 minutes to present their arguments. Murdoch teared up as his defense lawyer, Dick Harpoodley, described to the jury the horrors of the injuries sustained by Maggie and Paul and how they traumatized Alex. “Alex, stand up,” Harboudlian instructed his client. “This is Alex Murdock. Alex is Paul’s loving father and Maggie’s loving husband. …Their relationship and Alex and Maggie’s relationship was loving, how they went to the baseball game a week ago, how they had a loving relationship. You’re not going to hear a witness say they sent suggestive texts and emails.” The lawyer, Creighton Waters, paints a very different picture of Murdoch. He told the jury that the key piece of evidence in the case had to do with Alex and the victims’ cell phones. His wife and son were killed, cell phone evidence would prove otherwise. He added that a video taken on Paul’s phone moments before the murder would prove Alex was with his wife and son.” At 8:44 and 55 seconds into the night, Paul recorded a video. He was in the kennels because he was. You talk to one of his friends, and you tell this friend. “You’re going to hear from because his friend’s dog was in the kennels and they thought there was something wrong with his tail. Paul was videotaping it to send to his friend. . .you’ll hear from witnesses who recognize Paul’s voice, Maggie’s voice and Alex’s voice,” Waters said. . BELOW FILE VIDEO: Several members of the Murdock family are seen inside the courtroom after Alex Murdock called 911 to find the bodies of his wife and son. First official day of trial. Alex Murdock’s surviving son Buster, his brothers John Marvin and Randy and his sister sat behind him in the courtroom. As for the jury, eight women and four men were selected hours before opening statements. Out of the six differently-abled persons, four are male and two are female. Witness testimony is expected to begin Thursday. 255 witnesses are listed. Preliminary report: On June 7, 2021, two members of the prominent Murdoch family in South Carolina were found shot to death on their property. Since that time, the investigation into the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdock and the arrest of the man who called 911 that night, attorney Alex Murdock has been disbarred, leading to international headlines. Related South Carolina lawyer: Alex Murdoch could get a hung jury in murder trial Murdoch family holds South Carolina’s 14th Circuit attorney post for nearly a century The wrongful-death settlement of a Murdoch housekeeper led to more financial crimes. By Alex Murdock.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Short temper
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 14-17. A shirtless male described as “small” threw vases into a roadway Jan. 15 at Meeting and Spring streets downtown, covering four lanes of traffic with debris, according to a Charleston police report. Officers patrolled the area for the suspect with “futile luck” and couldn’t find the owner of the vases.
Pawleys Island man out on bond in double-murder jailed again after deadly Georgetown County shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond after allegedly killing a man and a woman in May 2021 will face another murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Deputies arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, after […]
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
