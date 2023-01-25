MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess is reaffirming the city's commitment to compassionate care for people experiencing homelessness. "We hear a lot from our constituents that they really care about serving our homeless population. We react to the people we serve, and in Missoula, our constituents really care about providing services to those in need," said Hess.

