Road Conditions deterrent across Montana as Weather Alter day continues
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office are reporting extremely dangerous road conditions today. They are siting blowing snow and blizzard like conditions as the reasons. While the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to use an alternate route instead of the Jeffers and Jack Creek...
UM to host documentary screening in honor of N7 week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will host a documentary screening in honor of the inaugural N7 weekend festivities. "The House that Rob Built" was produced by a former Lady Griz player, Megan Harrington and focuses on the the career of Robin Selvig and his influence on Native American women.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host community fashion show
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host a community fashion show called History Head to Toe. The event celebrates the stories told by clothing from centuries of the past. Tickets for the event are on sale now. HMFM released the following information:. This Community Fashion...
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
Center at UM helps Native children, communities overcome trauma
MISSOULA, Mont. — A center at the University of Montana is helping Native American children and communities overcome trauma. The center is housed within UM's college of education and funding comes from federal grants. UM released the following information:. When asked about historic trauma among members of her Oklahoma...
Polar Plunge at riverside park canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Search and Rescue announced that the Polar Plunge at riverside park is canceled due to poor weather conditions. Special Olympics MT will reschedule the event. Lake County Search and Rescue put out the following.
Plenty of opportunities to ski ahead of storm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana ski areas are getting ready for a winter storm to dump lots of snow on their runs. Bridger Bowl is showing off the new snowfall there. They've recently got two new inches. Big Sky reports six new inches and powder runs. Lookout Pass has one...
Missoula's Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games title
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After placing third twice at the X Games in Ski Knuckle Huck in 2022, Missoula’s Quinn Wolferman headed back to Aspen for the third time to compete in the same event with only one thing on his mind -- win. “We were like, ‘He’s skiing...
Montana VA celebrates anniversary of David J. Thatcher VA Clinic with open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System invites Montana veterans and their families to celebrate the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic's first anniversary in Missoula on Feb. 3. Veterans and their families can enroll in VA healthcare, learn about healthcare programs such as the Promise to Address...
Discussion continues on urban decay in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte Council of Commissioners Committee of the Whole will be convening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for their regular meeting where the discussion of urban decay continues. The agenda includes an action item for the Commission to concur with Chief Executive J.P Gallagher with establishing a...
Missoula mayor reaffirms city's care for homeless individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess is reaffirming the city's commitment to compassionate care for people experiencing homelessness. "We hear a lot from our constituents that they really care about serving our homeless population. We react to the people we serve, and in Missoula, our constituents really care about providing services to those in need," said Hess.
Economists believe 2023 will bring changes in Montana's economy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana held a conference on Friday to discuss the Treasure State's economic outlook. Economists are unsure if people working remotely and moving to the state will be a permanent force for growth or if it's a phenomenon that will work itself out in the coming years.
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
Missoula Co. to distribute free carbon monoxide detectors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and local fire departments and fire districts will give out free carbon monoxide detectors to raise awareness about the dangers of the odorless gas. Missoula County released the following information:. Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments, is giving out...
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
Corvallis School District proposes $300,000 levy to maintain education, programs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Corvallis School District 1 is proposing an operating levy in the amount of $300,000 to maintain quality education and exceptional programs. The Educational Programs and Operating Levy would go toward staff costs and operations that provide programs and needed services. All the money would stay within...
Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte
A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Florence man sentenced to 9 years for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Florence man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to nine years in prison. Jason Charles Allen, 48, pleaded guilty to distributing meth in September 2022. Allen was attempting burn the meth in a fire when investigators came to retrieve it. They later found seven...
