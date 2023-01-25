Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Washington Examiner
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The MI Legislature will set aside $200 million out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the U.P., while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
9&10 News
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address
The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
Michigan's minimum wage: What's going on with law
Changes to Michigan's minimum wage laws have been prevented, at least for the moment, thanks to a ruling from a panel of state judges. Why is Michigan's minimum wage in the news? ...
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
From $146.3M to $1.1B, Michigan Legislature approves spending plan
(The Center Square) – The Michigan House and Senate approved a $1.1 billion spending plan that gives $200 million to restore a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula and places $150 million into the business attraction program. What started as a $146.3 million “book closing” supplemental bill was changed by lawmakers to increase spending to about $1.1 billion without committee hearings. Extra added spending includes $150 million for affordable housing,...
Law that will provide new tax breaks for some retirees has been approved in this state!
Residents of Michigan with public pensions and other specific retirement accounts may soon enjoy new tax breaks under a bill approved by the state Senate on Thursday, and the House has approved a competing plan with significant differences. The Senate bill was approved by a vote of 23-15, with three...
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
fox2detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer calls for stricter gun laws to 'save lives' during Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - During her fifth State of the State on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the time for thoughts and prayers is over as she pushed for stricter gun laws. "It’s time for common sense action to reduce gun violence in our communities," she said. "Let's...
wlen.com
State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State
Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
WLNS
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick leave laws was declared constitutional by an appeals court Thursday, reversing a lower court’s ruling last year that would have increased minimum wage in the state by nearly $3 in February. (Jan. 26, 2023)
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
MI Dems on gun proposals: ‘make people safe, not take guns away’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address Wednesday night made three proposals aimed at reducing gun violence.
wgvunews.org
Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all
Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0