Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
live5news.com
SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
live5news.com
Program will refund leftover time on downtown parking meters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s an alternative payment method for paying for parking meters along streets in the city of Charleston that can save residents money. The Smartcard parking program takes the coins and cash out of your pocket and eliminates the fear of credit card fraud at the meter. It allows any leftover time on a parking meter to be refunded, making the hassle of on-street parking just a little bit easier.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
abcnews4.com
4-story apartment building destroyed by fire, demolition underway
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (TND) — The roof of an apartment building on fire has apparently collapsed and heavy smoke filled the air in Charleston, W. Va. Several firefighting crews spent hours at the Regal apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. Crews have been spending the evening demolishing the four-story building...
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
live5news.com
Shifa Free Clinic reopens in new location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
Spectator turnout smaller than expected in week one of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Walterboro prepared for an influx of visitors during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, but the turnout in week one was smaller than expected. “Right now, our visitors are mostly press. I mean, there’s not a lot of people in the courtroom other than press and we’re actually a […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Look Who’s Here: Businesses at 295 Seven Farms Drive
The businesses located at 295 Seven Farms Drive encapsulate Daniel Island’s vibrant retail, office commercial district. Built in 2002, the mixed-use building is three stories tall and holds approximately 24,000 square feet of office and retail space. Ospuré Karate offers instruction in Wado Ryu Karate for ages 3 to...
walterborolive.com
SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County
In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
Charleston chef appointed 2023 South Carolina chef ambassador
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A downtown Charleston chef is one of three chefs who will represent the state in culinary events throughout the year. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, was selected as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday on behalf of multiple state agencies. […]
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
Comments / 0