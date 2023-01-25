ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Program will refund leftover time on downtown parking meters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s an alternative payment method for paying for parking meters along streets in the city of Charleston that can save residents money. The Smartcard parking program takes the coins and cash out of your pocket and eliminates the fear of credit card fraud at the meter. It allows any leftover time on a parking meter to be refunded, making the hassle of on-street parking just a little bit easier.
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
4-story apartment building destroyed by fire, demolition underway

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (TND) — The roof of an apartment building on fire has apparently collapsed and heavy smoke filled the air in Charleston, W. Va. Several firefighting crews spent hours at the Regal apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. Crews have been spending the evening demolishing the four-story building...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Shifa Free Clinic reopens in new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
Look Who’s Here: Businesses at 295 Seven Farms Drive

The businesses located at 295 Seven Farms Drive encapsulate Daniel Island’s vibrant retail, office commercial district. Built in 2002, the mixed-use building is three stories tall and holds approximately 24,000 square feet of office and retail space. Ospuré Karate offers instruction in Wado Ryu Karate for ages 3 to...
CHARLESTON, SC
SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County

In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston chef appointed 2023 South Carolina chef ambassador

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A downtown Charleston chef is one of three chefs who will represent the state in culinary events throughout the year. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, was selected as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday on behalf of multiple state agencies. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

