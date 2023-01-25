ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Eric Kochiss
2d ago

Ned Lamont has lost GE, Lego , and the most important helicopter contract for Stratford. To worried about gun control for non criminals.

2
 

FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
nerej.com

Colonial Properties brokers two transactions totaling over $4 million - including $2.65 million sale of 96 Frontage Rd.

East Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has completed the following transactions. Richetelli represented the seller, Partners 95, LLC, in the sale of 96 Frontage Rd.; a multi-tenant retail building on .74 acres for $2.65 million. A Dunkin’ Donuts, Boston Market and a smoke shop currently occupy the 7,000 s/f plaza that is located by I-95. The buyer, ARBAZ Holdings, LLC was represented by Luke Massirio of OR&L.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies

BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved

At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills

Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

Reports of plane down at Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a plane down at Brainard Airport. Fire officials say they are currently responding. This is a breaking news story - refresh the page for the latest information.
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington

(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
FARMINGTON, CT
westportjournal.com

Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk

WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
WESTPORT, CT

