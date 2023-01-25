Read full article on original website
Eric Kochiss
2d ago
Ned Lamont has lost GE, Lego , and the most important helicopter contract for Stratford. To worried about gun control for non criminals.
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
nerej.com
Colonial Properties brokers two transactions totaling over $4 million - including $2.65 million sale of 96 Frontage Rd.
East Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has completed the following transactions. Richetelli represented the seller, Partners 95, LLC, in the sale of 96 Frontage Rd.; a multi-tenant retail building on .74 acres for $2.65 million. A Dunkin’ Donuts, Boston Market and a smoke shop currently occupy the 7,000 s/f plaza that is located by I-95. The buyer, ARBAZ Holdings, LLC was represented by Luke Massirio of OR&L.
Bristol Press
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
Eyewitness News
Travelers asked to pack patience following baggage scanner issue at Tweed-New Haven airport
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Anyone flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport this weekend may want to consider traveling light. The TSA advised that the airport’s checked baggage scanner has been undergoing maintenance and will be inoperable until Monday. That meant that all checked bags had to be...
zip06.com
Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved
At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Yale doctor discusses data on possible link between Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In early January concern was raised over a possible connection between people over 65 who received the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and had strokes. This week FDA officials said they did not detect a link between the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes in two safety monitoring databases but are […]
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
Eyewitness News
Reports of plane down at Brainard Airport
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a plane down at Brainard Airport. Fire officials say they are currently responding. This is a breaking news story - refresh the page for the latest information.
hk-now.com
Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington
(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
westportjournal.com
Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk
WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
