Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspects after car stolen from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a car being stolen from a gas station in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, at about 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say two victims got out of their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and left it unlocked, running and with their baby inside, while they went inside the gas station. Two suspects pulled up to the gas station in a silver Pontiac G6.According to police, one suspect got out of the car he arrived in, entered the Jeep and drove off in it. A second suspect drove away from the gas station in the Pontiac G6.The victim's vehicle was recovered after a short time, with the baby inside and unharmed.Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect is described as wearing a brown coat with a red shirt. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI

