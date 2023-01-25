Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
Police seek suspects after car stolen from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a car being stolen from a gas station in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, at about 1:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say two victims got out of their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and left it unlocked, running and with their baby inside, while they went inside the gas station. Two suspects pulled up to the gas station in a silver Pontiac G6.According to police, one suspect got out of the car he arrived in, entered the Jeep and drove off in it. A second suspect drove away from the gas station in the Pontiac G6.The victim's vehicle was recovered after a short time, with the baby inside and unharmed.Police describe the first suspect as a man wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect is described as wearing a brown coat with a red shirt. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
WIFR
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday. He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it. It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton. Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it...
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
Have you seen Marie? 13-year-old girl disappears after leaving school in Detroit
A missing persons report has been filed for 13-year-old Marie Washington, who was last seen by her father when he drove her school, in the 2500 block of Sheridan in Detroit, Tuesday morning.
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of threatening Detroit dollar store employee with gun charged with armed robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he robbed a Detroit dollar store at gunpoint and threatened to shoot an employee. Antoine Clements, 41, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 crime.
Detroiters call for justice after release of footage in death of Tyre Nichols
Nearly 20 protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday to call for justice in response to the release of body camera footage showing the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. The rally was organized by the Detroit branch of the Party for Socialism...
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by Detroit police at gas station faces felonious assault, weapon charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who police say pointed a gun at officers before they shot him is facing charges. Billie T. Hill, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearms stemming from the Jan. 16 incident at a gas station on the west side.
Inkster man dies of suspected heart attack while shoveling snow
An Inkster resident died while shoveling his driveway after Wednesday’s snow, according to authorities. Hie body was found by a neighbor outside his home.
Comments / 0