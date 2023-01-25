Read full article on original website
Furious mother claimed her daughter was told by teachers to remove her coat during outdoor PE
The parent claims that during last week's cold snap, her daughter was made to do the session in a t-shirt at Martin High School in Anstey, Leicestershire.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
My daughter, 12, was barred from the school playground & canteen over her hairstyle, mum claims
A GIRL of 12 was barred from the school playground and canteen over her hairstyle, her mum claims. Jade Samuels took to Twitter after her daughter was allegedly banned from the school's playground and canteen areas for having her hair in braids. She wrote on Twitter: "My child is banned...
Parents condemn school for barricading toilets shut during lessons
A school in Essex has sparked a row over its use of metal gates to stop pupils accessing the toilets during lesson times. Castle View School says the new policy was put in place to try and stop anti-social behaviour. However, parents and students have complained about the move.One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison.“It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway,...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair
A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch
CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It...
Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing
The anonymous plaintiff said Joseph Heidesch posted videos, photos online of girls undressing. The suit also alleges staff may have known Heidesch required girls to change in his office.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Student teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ lesson had children acting as slaves, landowners
Parents of fifth grade students in Centreville, Virginia, learned this week that in teaching their kids about slavery, a student teacher chose to have the children play slaves and landowners. The Fairfax County school system is addressing the inappropriate lesson. In a letter home to parents, Centreville Elementary School Principal...
Children who spend time with their grandparents are more secure and happier, studies reveal
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. If you were lucky enough to spend time with your grandparents while growing up, you probably have really great memories to look back on. What you may not have realized while you were spending time with them is that they were equipping you with the skills you needed to become a more secure and happier person as an adult. From helping children navigate stressful situations, like bullying or a divorce, to giving kids that little extra bit of love and care, grandparents play an important role in the well-being of a child. Now, there's scientific data to back this up.
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
