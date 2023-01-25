ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
The Independent

Parents condemn school for barricading toilets shut during lessons

A school in Essex has sparked a row over its use of metal gates to stop pupils accessing the toilets during lesson times. Castle View School says the new policy was put in place to try and stop anti-social behaviour. However, parents and students have complained about the move.One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison.“It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway,...
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
msn.com

Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair

A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch

CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Upworthy

Children who spend time with their grandparents are more secure and happier, studies reveal

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. If you were lucky enough to spend time with your grandparents while growing up, you probably have really great memories to look back on. What you may not have realized while you were spending time with them is that they were equipping you with the skills you needed to become a more secure and happier person as an adult. From helping children navigate stressful situations, like bullying or a divorce, to giving kids that little extra bit of love and care, grandparents play an important role in the well-being of a child. Now, there's scientific data to back this up.
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

