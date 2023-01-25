Read full article on original website
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Sledding in class? Race gives Grand Haven students a chance to hone STEM skills
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On a Friday night, the gym at White Pines Middle School is packed with kids, their parents, and cardboard. Lots and lots of cardboard. The middle school hosted a cardboard sled build ahead of Grand Haven's cardboard sled race on Saturday morning. The race is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the city's Winterfest.
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
'They inspire me': Woman creates 'ACTS' to help underserved kids in Holland
It's not uncommon to change course in college, but Jaime Blom went from studing pre-med to dedicating her life to helping underserved students in Holland.
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Holland Public Schools offering teachers home down payment assistance
HOLLAND, Mich. — This week, Holland Public Schools announced a brand new program aimed at attracting and retaining teachers in the district. It’s called the “Teachers Live Here” program and is made possible thanks to an anonymous donor. The program offers teachers up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for a new home in exchange for those teachers staying with the district for at least another five years.
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
Parents arguing outside in 'aggressive manner' sparked short lockdown at Cardinal Elementary school parking lot
MUSKEGON, Mich — Orchard View Schools officials said a heated disagreement between two parents outside Cardinal Elementary Tuesday afternoon caused the school to go on a brief lockdown. Assistant Superintendent Simeon Frang said some people inside the school witnessed two parents outside arguing in what he described as a...
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060...
Orchard View school district responds to child hit by car on the way to school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View School District is addressing an accident involving a student that happened near the school Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent home to parents, a 7th-grade student was accidentally hit by a car while attempting to cross Sheridan Drive while on their way to school.
Official addresses Muskegon Height's city manager's firing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE continues to track new developments tied to a chaotic meeting in Muskegon Heights earlier this week. A divided city council voted to terminate the contract of City Manager Troy Bell during a marathon session Monday. The vote was four-to-three in favor...
Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
Several Muskegon Hts. council members miss meeting on open city manager position
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Wednesday night's special city council meeting was called to figure out the city's next steps after City Manager Troy Bell's contract wasn't renewed. On Monday, the council voted four to three to let Bell go after his contract expires at the end of this month.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Funeral arrangements announced for Wyoming man who was missing for nearly 2 months
WYOMING, Mich. — Funeral arrangements for Ray Tarasiewicz have been scheduled for Thursday and Friday. A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming. Family and friends of Tarasiewicz's family are invited to join them from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home.
West Michigan high school wins ‘We The People’ state championship
KENT COUNTY, MI – East Kentwood High School students are heading to Washington D.C. after taking first place at the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” state finals to compete for a national title. The event this month featured simulated congressional hearings. During the hearings,...
