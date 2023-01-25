ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Holland Public Schools offering teachers home down payment assistance

HOLLAND, Mich. — This week, Holland Public Schools announced a brand new program aimed at attracting and retaining teachers in the district. It’s called the “Teachers Live Here” program and is made possible thanks to an anonymous donor. The program offers teachers up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for a new home in exchange for those teachers staying with the district for at least another five years.
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
