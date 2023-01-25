Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County officials recognize January as Radon Action Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials recognized January as Radon Action Month in Gwinnett County on Tuesday and reminded the public to make sure to be alert of radon in their homes. According to Gwinnett County Government officials, “at least 1 in 15 homes in the United States have...
Residents devastated by Spalding County tornadoes concerned for upcoming storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The winds and rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning had tornado survivors worried — even scared. It’s been nearly two weeks since tornadoes roared across north Georgia. Survivors — who have been trying to salvage and save what they could out of their damaged and destroyed homes — had no doubt Tuesday that the storms that were on the way could cause even more damage.
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Cobb County remarks on Tyre Nichols death, DeKalb County announces increased patrols
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County law enforcement officials are holding a news conference as cities brace for the release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, along with other law enforcement officials and community leaders, will speak at 3:30 p.m. to...
Two Mableton candidates removed from municipal ballot over bounced checks
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bad checks have bounced two candidates off the ballot in Mableton’s first-ever municipal election. Cobb residents voted in November to make the unincorporated Mableton area of about 40,000 people into a new city of nearly 80,000 people, which will include unincorporated parts of Austell and Smyrna.
Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area and possible reaction to the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The executive order gives the governor the power to activate 1,000 National Guard units “in response”...
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
Thunderstorms and high winds continue to threaten Cobb County and other parts of the region
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Wednesday, January 25, due to thunderstorms, and we are also under a continuing wind advisory until midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather...
Sinkholes becoming a more common problem around metro Atlanta, according to watershed expert
ATLANTA — Sinkholes typically show themselves after heavy rain or flooding, but there’s more to the problem than that. Channel 2 Action News has documented some of the most serious cases in the city and out in the counties. In some cases, entire cars and roadways are sucked into the earth.
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Griffin-Spalding schools delayed Wednesday due to weather
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System said it is delaying school by three hours due to Wednesday’s weather. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says high winds and rain are in the forecast for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Wednesday morning. GSCS said due to the recent severe weather, they are exercising caution.
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
