Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $31M sold at Massachusetts grocery store

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $31 million was sold at a grocery store in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The ticket was purchased at a Stop & Shop at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million.

The winning numbers on the lucky Quic Pic ticket are 33-41-47-50-62 with MegaBall 20.

This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002, when the game expanded and its name was changed from The Big Game to Mega Millions, the Lottery said.

The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in Massachusetts was Oct. 16, 2012, when a ticket sold at AM/PM Convenience in Hyannis split a $61 million jackpot with a ticket sold in California. A $32 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in the Aug. 19, 2011, drawing on a ticket sold at Tedeschi Food Shops in Dorchester.

The largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Massachusetts is a $294 million jackpot won in the July 2, 2004, drawing on a ticket sold at Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell.

Mega Millions prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The jackpot prize must be claimed at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters on Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

