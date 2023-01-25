ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $31M sold at Massachusetts grocery store

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwQ3d_0kQi9pQY00

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $31 million was sold at a grocery store in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The ticket was purchased at a Stop & Shop at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million.

The winning numbers on the lucky Quic Pic ticket are 33-41-47-50-62 with MegaBall 20.

This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002, when the game expanded and its name was changed from The Big Game to Mega Millions, the Lottery said.

The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in Massachusetts was Oct. 16, 2012, when a ticket sold at AM/PM Convenience in Hyannis split a $61 million jackpot with a ticket sold in California. A $32 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in the Aug. 19, 2011, drawing on a ticket sold at Tedeschi Food Shops in Dorchester.

The largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Massachusetts is a $294 million jackpot won in the July 2, 2004, drawing on a ticket sold at Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell.

Mega Millions prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The jackpot prize must be claimed at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters on Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road

I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Jackpot winner: $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mass.

BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
tourcounsel.com

Northgate Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Northgate Shopping Center is a great place to go shopping with your friends and walk. Its structure is outdoors, so you will have a good atmosphere to enjoy. On the other hand, here you will find different shops and restaurants to spend the day. Featured Shopping Stores: Burlington, EbLens, PCX...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy