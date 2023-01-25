ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s

ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores. “(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class

By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model

Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atmorenews.com

Harris named Teacher of the Year

Jamie Harris has been named Teacher of the Year at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham. She is in her ninth year as an educator. She taught first grade for two years, and this is her seventh year teaching second grade. Harris is the daughter of James and Ruth Harris of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

AHFA and Jefferson County to increase Emergency Rental Assistance by $25 million

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) is partnering up with Jefferson County to offer an additional $25 million in Emergency Rental Assistance for local residents. Funded by the U.S. Treasury, ERA was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities to lower-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how

Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
