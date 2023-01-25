Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham
The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
Birmingham Water Works Board approves over $18 million in funding for pipeline project
This week the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) approved an $18.5 million pipeline project to transport water from northeastern reservoirs to customers on the southern end of their coverage area who get their water from Lake Purdy. This project will be Phase 6D of the Carson Loop pipeline project that...
Shelby Reporter
ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s
ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores. “(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
uab.edu
DPT student wins 2022 SAHPD Student Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Award
Kiara Thompson, a third-year student in the UAB Doctor of Physical Therapy program was awarded the 2022 SAHPD Student Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Award from the Southern Association of Health Professions Deans at Academic Health Centers. The SAHPD award recognizes students pursuing a degree in a health science...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham coffee shop to honor Dr. A.G. Gaston with "legacy blend"
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Modern House Coffee Shop in Birmingham is honoring a prominent person who made a difference in the fight for civil rights. A.G. Gaston is known for his bold work to make a way for Black people during a time of racial injustice. Starting Feb. 1,...
wbrc.com
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
Bham Now
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class
By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
Ivey: New Birmingham crisis center is a ‘game changer’ for those struggling with mental health
As the state grapples with increasing mental health needs, a new facility moved Birmingham one step closer to being able to provide more care space on Tuesday. This week the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority hosted the official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for their new state funded mental health facility.
wvtm13.com
Graffiti advertising what the SPLC calls "White Nationalist Hate Group" in Birmingham
New graffiti has appeared on Red Mountain Expressway promoting "Patriot Front," a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a designated hate group. The painting says "Reclaim America," a call of action by the group to "return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers." Eric Hall, with Birmingham Black...
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
atmorenews.com
Harris named Teacher of the Year
Jamie Harris has been named Teacher of the Year at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham. She is in her ninth year as an educator. She taught first grade for two years, and this is her seventh year teaching second grade. Harris is the daughter of James and Ruth Harris of...
AHFA and Jefferson County to increase Emergency Rental Assistance by $25 million
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) is partnering up with Jefferson County to offer an additional $25 million in Emergency Rental Assistance for local residents. Funded by the U.S. Treasury, ERA was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities to lower-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to the […]
Bham Now
She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how
Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
