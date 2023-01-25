ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Thank you God, it wasn’t my time – Conor McGregor says car knocked him off bike

Conor McGregor says knowing how to land “saved my life” after revealing he was hit by a car while out cycling on his bike.The Irish mixed martial artist and UFC great posted a picture on social media of his bike in the middle of the road.“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram page.“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also.“Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a serious leg injury in July 2021.But the 34-year-old has worked his back to fitness and expected to return to the octagon at some point this year. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
calfkicker.com

UFC caught photoshopping belt and tattoo to transform Usman into Jamahal Hill

UFC has just been caught lazily photoshopping Kamaru Usman’s arm and belt onto Jamahal Hill’s body. It seems like they didn’t bother taking fresh pics of the new light heavyweight champion Hill for promotional material. Fans are pointing out how the company has used fused Hill’s body...
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy