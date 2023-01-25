Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor says knowing how to land “saved my life” after revealing he was hit by a car while out cycling on his bike.The Irish mixed martial artist and UFC great posted a picture on social media of his bike in the middle of the road.“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram page.“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also.“Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a serious leg injury in July 2021.But the 34-year-old has worked his back to fitness and expected to return to the octagon at some point this year. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
