Baltimore, MD

26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson

Shore News Network

Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police

Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Shore News Network

30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
