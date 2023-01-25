Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 homicide, 1 shooting in less than an hour early this morning in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings early this morning, one of which left one person dead, according to police. Just before 12:45 this morning, police say they were sent to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC.The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northw…
Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family of teen slain outraged after delayed notice from police, school district
The murder of 15-year-old Laron Henderson on Wednesday afternoon left a giant hole in his family as they work to piece together exactly what happened.
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson
The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with […] The post Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced. Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her...
Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police
Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
Wbaltv.com
5-year-old boy dead, another hospitalized after fire in Oliver neighborhood
A 5-year-old boy hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire in east Baltimore has died and another boy was injured. Baltimore City fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News that firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where a house was under heavy fire with thick smoke.
30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore
A student was shot and killed in the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
