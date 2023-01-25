ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Von Miller: Bills will have 'multiple shots' to win a Super Bowl

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaMVR_0kQi7X5g00

Von Miller was not on the field for the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.

He did not have a say in their 27-10 divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was still recovering from knee surgery.

While the tone from many in the Bills locker room in the day since the loss, like from head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, was about fixing things, Miller took a different tone.

At locker cleanout day, Miller said the proof is already there. He thinks the Super Bowl window in Buffalo is still very much open.

“Sometimes you just got to line back up, give us another year… to just go through it again,” Miller said. “We lost four games. We lost four games this entire year, out of 19 we played? We lost four of those. We had a great season, a great year.”

“I came here to have multiple shots to win a Super Bowl,” Miller added.

For more from Miller, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers players react to hiring of Frank Reich

We know how Carolina Panthers players (both past and present) feel about Steve Wilks. But how do they feel about what went down on Thursday?. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the guys who are currently employed by the organization are understanding of and excited over the hiring of Frank Reich—even at the expense of the beloved Wilks. And Panthers of the past . . . ?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers didn't ask Steve Wilks to be a part of Frank Reich's coaching staff

Well, at least the Carolina Panthers are treating this situation with some respect for everyone involved. Thursday afternoon brought some disappointing news for Steve Wilks, as the franchise he revived from the depths of despair this past season dumped him. The Panthers, instead, hired Frank Reich as their new head coach—effectively ending Wilks’ hopes of becoming the full-time leader of his hometown team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Bills GM clarifies the one thing he refuses to do while leading the franchise

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t looking to mirror a rival’s strategy when it comes to roster building. The Bills’ season ended prematurely with Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. While Cincinnati has certainly built a perennial power, Beane isn’t willing to endure the struggles that contribute to drafting elite talents high in the first round.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Clark on challenge of facing Joe Burrow: 'He's got that Peyton Manning in him'

For the second-straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for their chance to clinch another Super Bowl berth. But it certainly won’t be an easy matchup for Kansas City, which has lost to Cincinnati in their last three meetings against the Bengals. Defensive lineman Frank Clark told reporters on Friday about the challenges posed by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has proven to be one of the only signal callers in the league who can consistently give the Chiefs’ defense fits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy