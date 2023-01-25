Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Aurora considers ways to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville task force to pitch for continuing open space, parks tax
Louisville City Council unanimously agreed to form a task force Tuesday night to ensure that the open space and parks tax, set to sunset at the end of 2023, is passed by voters. Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Space Adam Blackmore told the council that the 10-year 0.375% sales...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Erie water-efficient turf replacement projects may qualify for rebate
Erie will be offering rebates to those looking to replace their turf for a more water-efficient option. According to the Erie website, the rebate program will offer up to $2,000 to qualifying projects. Projects of at least 200 square feet of maintained irrigated grass with no water or water-efficient plants can qualify for the rebate.
Rally5 to Reopen an Expansive New Space in February
The restaurant has been under construction for much of the past year, combining with the building next door.
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
milehighcre.com
Chicago Investor Acquires 15-Unit Apartment Property in Highly Coveted Denver Neighborhood
815 East Ellsworth Apartments, a 15-unit apartment property near Cherry Creek Mall, has sold to Ninth Square Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate investment company whose partners have over three decades of combined experience generating superior returns for their investors with a track record including $1.5 billion of value-add property investments and developments. A sale price was not disclosed.
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.
jeffco.us
ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA
American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
fadragonspectrum.com
Boulder Dinner Theater Closing
After 46 years of putting on shows, the Boulder Dinner Theater (BDT) is finally closing. They are performing one more show, the Sound of Music, which they will be performing April 29th – August 19th. They know that they will at least be open through May 10th, 2023, but the exact date they will close has not been finalized. The plan for what they are going to do with the area after the BDT stage closes is to build new housing. The sale of the theater has been coming since about 2019, when Gene Bolles, one of the owners of the BDT stage, put the property up for sale just before the pandemic. He said that he believes this is what is best for the future of his family, as he is turning 86 this year. Seamus McDonough said, “There are so many people who just don’t realize that we are actually open. We have not been able to really get the word out to people that we are still here.” So, go to the last performance of the BDT stage, the Sound of Music! And support a local business!
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lyons artist Android Jones discovers hope and healing after losing studio in fire
For Lyons digital artist Android Jones, Jan. 18 began much like any other morning. Several inches of snow had fallen the night before, so Jones went outside, put on his headphones and got to work shoveling the driveway. Jones, an artist of almost 30 years who has shown his art...
Man crossing street with walker dies in area where speed bumps denied
Speed bumps, or speed humps, are designed to slow down traffic. Jefferson County residents were trying to get them placed on the 7400 block of South Alkire Street in the Ken Caryl area for months. But then on Jan. 17, a man using a walker was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mountain Gate community.Gail Clark has been helping with the fight to get help from the county."One of the places that we requested speed bumps was right here, which I believe would have prevented (the tragedy) and would've been just enough for the vehicle to see this...
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
coloradohometownweekly.com
HD12 candidates expand on top priorities at virtual forum
Four candidates vying to be appointed as the new state representative for House District 12 attended the Boulder County Democratic Party’s virtual candidate forum Wednesday evening. Former Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett had previously occupied the seat. However, she resigned Jan. 8, a day before she was due to...
Speakeasy Landing in the Denver International Airport Next Fall
The award-winning Williams & Graham is bringing 1920s style to Concourse A.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Gregg Deal, a Native artist with punk-rock ethos, talks about curating Indigenous exhibit ‘Duality’ in Longmont
Colorado-based artist and activist Gregg Deal (of Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe) has selected 15 creatives for the exhibition “Duality: Contemporary Works by Indigenous Artists.”. Opening at Longmont Museum on Saturday, the wide-ranging display features work of all mediums. From pieces that pay homage to Native American traditions to ones...
Comments / 0