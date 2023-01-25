After 46 years of putting on shows, the Boulder Dinner Theater (BDT) is finally closing. They are performing one more show, the Sound of Music, which they will be performing April 29th – August 19th. They know that they will at least be open through May 10th, 2023, but the exact date they will close has not been finalized. The plan for what they are going to do with the area after the BDT stage closes is to build new housing. The sale of the theater has been coming since about 2019, when Gene Bolles, one of the owners of the BDT stage, put the property up for sale just before the pandemic. He said that he believes this is what is best for the future of his family, as he is turning 86 this year. Seamus McDonough said, “There are so many people who just don’t realize that we are actually open. We have not been able to really get the word out to people that we are still here.” So, go to the last performance of the BDT stage, the Sound of Music! And support a local business!

