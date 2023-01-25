Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
fox5dc.com
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested
Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
WJLA
Two women arrested for stealing car in Capitol Heights; illegal gun found in purse: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A pair of women are charged with stealing a Kia in Capitol Heights Thursday, and are also facing weapons charges after a loaded gun with no serial number was found in a purse, Prince George's Police (PGPD) said. Police said they conducted a traffic...
New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting
New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to...
Bay Net
CCSO Officer, US Marshals Locate And Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. – On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, along with the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month. On December 25, the...
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
Washington Examiner
DC activates all its police officers ahead of Tyre Nichols's traffic stop video release
All sworn personnel of the Washington, D.C., police are activated as of Friday in preparation for possible protests this weekend. The Metropolitan Police Department was briefed by law enforcement partners about the situation after five officers were fired and charged with murder after Tyre Nichols, 29, was killed after a traffic stop.
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to over 6 years in jail
A man who assaulted United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray on January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to 80 months behind bars.
Bay Net
Guns Seized, Teen Suspects Arrested For Shots Fired In Lexington Park; Outstanding Warrant Issued
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a series of search and seizure warrants, with the assistance of the agency’s Emergency Services Team. As a result, investigators located a loaded Cobray MK-11 assault pistol as well...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at around 6:15 pm, officers responded to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black. Police have not made any arrests. The post Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
NBC Washington
Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
WTOP
Md. man found guilty of stabbing, killing 3 young girls
A man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been convicted of stabbing and killing three young girls who were left in his care back in 2017. Antonio Williams, now 30, is due to be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty Thursday. His trial lasted four days.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
