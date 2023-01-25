On January 26, 2023, Genie Grimes passed away after a brief but valiant fight against acute myeloid leukemia. Genie was born on May 19, 1948, to Sam Ray and Emeth Johnson Thomas in Martinsville, VA. She had two sisters, Nancy Thomas McCullough (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas Ewendt (Bogdan). She graduated from East Rutherford High School in Forest City, NC, in 1966, and then attended High Point College where she majored in sociology and, more importantly, met Warren Louis Grimes. They were married on April 3, 1971, and moved to Smithfield where Warren was the owner and operator of a solid waste company. They had three children, David Martin Grimes (Gina), Catherine Grimes Huffman (Travis), and Leslie Grimes Parr (Greg). Her sons-in law and daughter-in law all agree that Genie and Warren immediately made them feel that they were their children, too. She was the proud grandmother of seven: Madeline, Lydia, and Margo Grimes; Caroline and Avery Huffman; and Brayden and Connor Parr. Genie loved all things family: her home, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO