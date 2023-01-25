Read full article on original website
Martha “Genie” Grimes
On January 26, 2023, Genie Grimes passed away after a brief but valiant fight against acute myeloid leukemia. Genie was born on May 19, 1948, to Sam Ray and Emeth Johnson Thomas in Martinsville, VA. She had two sisters, Nancy Thomas McCullough (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas Ewendt (Bogdan). She graduated from East Rutherford High School in Forest City, NC, in 1966, and then attended High Point College where she majored in sociology and, more importantly, met Warren Louis Grimes. They were married on April 3, 1971, and moved to Smithfield where Warren was the owner and operator of a solid waste company. They had three children, David Martin Grimes (Gina), Catherine Grimes Huffman (Travis), and Leslie Grimes Parr (Greg). Her sons-in law and daughter-in law all agree that Genie and Warren immediately made them feel that they were their children, too. She was the proud grandmother of seven: Madeline, Lydia, and Margo Grimes; Caroline and Avery Huffman; and Brayden and Connor Parr. Genie loved all things family: her home, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd
Benson, NC: Mr. Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd, age 79, of Stillwater Drive passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be 4:00PM Saturday- January 28, 2023 at the Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Radford. Mr. Byrd...
Jessica Paige Williams
Benson, NC: Miss. Jessica Paige Williams, age 36, of Meander Way passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 6:00PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Oakland Presbyterian Church in Clayton. Officiating will be Revs. Debbie Osterhoudt and Jon Jenkins. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clayton.
Lisa Machelle Grimes
Please visit www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net to leave your online condolences.
Marjorie Eleanor Ward Wade
Marjorie Eleanor Ward Wade, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 21,2023 at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton. She was born on June 13, 1938 in Loudon County, TN to the late Homer Curtis Ward and Viola Elma Wilson Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Ward.
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse Breaking Ground On New Facility
SELMA – My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit providing services for local youth, will hold a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 609 N. Pollock Street in Selma.
Johnston County Man Wins $100,000 Prize In Cash 5 Promotion
CLAYTON – Joseph Joye II of Clayton won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. His good luck occurred Monday in the third drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500. Joye arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday...
ALE Joint Operation In Johnston County Yields 31 Arrests, 76 Charges
JOHNSTON COUNTY – On Friday, January 20, NC ALE coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC permitted establishments in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated.
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
Babore Takes Police Oath
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department has hired Lorenzo Babore. Officer Babore received his Oath of Office from Mayor Andy Moore during the January 3, 2023 regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Babore recently completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Johnston Community College in Smithfield. He is pursuing a Criminal...
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
One Injured In Clayton Area Collision
CLAYTON – A mother driving her seven children to school was injured Thursday morning when their van collided with an SUV at the Ranch Road and Jack Road intersection. None of the children or the other driver was injured in the 6:35am accident near Clayton. The mother was transported...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
12,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Neuse River tributary in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — About 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were released Thursday due to pipeline material failure, Johnston County officials announced. The discharge near 1000 East Huntley Street spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River, the county said. The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of...
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
ECU Health closing five ambulatory clinic sites as part of operational adjustments
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health on Wednesday announced it is closing five regional ambulatory clinic sites as part of several clinical and operational adjustments “designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system.” […]
NC State Auditor Beth Wood hit-and-run court case continued, moved to March
Wood was driving a state-issued vehicle when she crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh.
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
