ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Martha “Genie” Grimes

On January 26, 2023, Genie Grimes passed away after a brief but valiant fight against acute myeloid leukemia. Genie was born on May 19, 1948, to Sam Ray and Emeth Johnson Thomas in Martinsville, VA. She had two sisters, Nancy Thomas McCullough (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas Ewendt (Bogdan). She graduated from East Rutherford High School in Forest City, NC, in 1966, and then attended High Point College where she majored in sociology and, more importantly, met Warren Louis Grimes. They were married on April 3, 1971, and moved to Smithfield where Warren was the owner and operator of a solid waste company. They had three children, David Martin Grimes (Gina), Catherine Grimes Huffman (Travis), and Leslie Grimes Parr (Greg). Her sons-in law and daughter-in law all agree that Genie and Warren immediately made them feel that they were their children, too. She was the proud grandmother of seven: Madeline, Lydia, and Margo Grimes; Caroline and Avery Huffman; and Brayden and Connor Parr. Genie loved all things family: her home, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd

Benson, NC: Mr. Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd, age 79, of Stillwater Drive passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be 4:00PM Saturday- January 28, 2023 at the Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Radford. Mr. Byrd...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Jessica Paige Williams

Benson, NC: Miss. Jessica Paige Williams, age 36, of Meander Way passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 6:00PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Oakland Presbyterian Church in Clayton. Officiating will be Revs. Debbie Osterhoudt and Jon Jenkins. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clayton.
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Marjorie Eleanor Ward Wade

Marjorie Eleanor Ward Wade, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 21,2023 at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton. She was born on June 13, 1938 in Loudon County, TN to the late Homer Curtis Ward and Viola Elma Wilson Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Ward.
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse Breaking Ground On New Facility

SELMA – My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit providing services for local youth, will hold a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 609 N. Pollock Street in Selma.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Wins $100,000 Prize In Cash 5 Promotion

CLAYTON – Joseph Joye II of Clayton won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. His good luck occurred Monday in the third drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500. Joye arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

ALE Joint Operation In Johnston County Yields 31 Arrests, 76 Charges

JOHNSTON COUNTY – On Friday, January 20, NC ALE coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC permitted establishments in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Babore Takes Police Oath

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department has hired Lorenzo Babore. Officer Babore received his Oath of Office from Mayor Andy Moore during the January 3, 2023 regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Babore recently completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Johnston Community College in Smithfield. He is pursuing a Criminal...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

One Injured In Clayton Area Collision

CLAYTON – A mother driving her seven children to school was injured Thursday morning when their van collided with an SUV at the Ranch Road and Jack Road intersection. None of the children or the other driver was injured in the 6:35am accident near Clayton. The mother was transported...
CLAYTON, NC
247Sports

East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward

In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health closing five ambulatory clinic sites as part of operational adjustments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health on Wednesday announced it is closing five regional ambulatory clinic sites as part of several clinical and operational adjustments “designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system.” […]
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy