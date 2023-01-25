ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

Mac-Haydn Theatre announces 2023 season of musicals

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

CHATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2023 season schedule, composing the theatre’s 54th summer season. The lineup of hit musicals includes “42nd Street,” “Footloose,” “The Sound of Music,” “Godspell,” “Jersey Boys,” and “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

Consisting of some of the most highly requested shows in Mac-Haydn history, according to recent surveys conducted at the end of each season, the 2023 season was constructed with audience input at the helm, a venue spokesperson said in a written statement. The 2022 season survey revealed that two-thirds of Mac-Haydn’s audiences were keen for a “Jersey Boys” premiere in Chatham.

“The Mac-Haydn has been an artistic jewel in Chatham for more than 50 years and we are so fortunate to still be able to bring such high caliber shows to the region,” said Producing Artistic Director John Saunders. “This season, we are bringing many requested favorites alongside dazzling new hits to make 2023 a season to remember.”

Ticket lottery announced for Book of Mormon at Proctors

In addition to the Mainstage lineup, the theatre’s Limited Performances Series will return this summer, featuring guest artists in concert-style programs. The Limited Performance titles and calendar will be revealed in a follow-up announcement in the coming weeks, Saunders added in a news release.

The theatre’s fan-favorite “Backstage Coffeehouse” will also return this summer, on Friday and Saturday evenings. After two seasons without the post-show cabaret due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the program will return, featuring the 2023 acting company singing musical theatre hits, previews of upcoming Mac-Hadyn productions, and hand-baked treats from Mac-Haydn volunteers.

SPAC announces spring season in Spa Little Theatre

“The ability to interact closely with our audience has always been such a great strength of the Mac-Haydn,” said Managing Director James Rodgers on the topic of Coffeehouse. “We have really missed it over the last two seasons. The return of Coffeehouse is a big step in getting back to those wonderful interactions.”

Main stage season:

— 42nd Street: June 22-July 2

— Footloose: July 6-July 16

— The Sound of Music: July 20-July 30

— Godspell: August 3-August 13

— Jersey Boys: August 17-September 3

— The Marvelous Wonderettes: September 7-September 17

Ticket sales are now open. For more information on the 2023 season, showtimes, and tickets, visit the Mac-Haydn theatre online .

