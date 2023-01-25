WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO