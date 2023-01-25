Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 27, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6626 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 27, 2023. Listing of the Day: 1320 N. Stafford Street (Arlington) Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of...
Falls Church News-Press
Falls Church Apartments Few and Far Between
Anyone who’s looking to make a move soon in Falls Church knows that it’s not only homes which are in short supply here, but the inventory of apartments is low, too. An online search for apartments found few available. Prices for some exceed large mortgage payments. Apartments range...
fox5dc.com
Arlington officials want to turn empty office spaces into urban farms
ARLINGTON, Va. - Commercial real estate was hit hard by the pandemic, and as a result, empty office space is a problem many areas are still dealing with. In Arlington County, officials think businesses like urban farms may help the county grow revenue and plant new economic roots. Area 2...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023
Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
alxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 21 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $191,000 while the most expensive was $905,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 100 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
alxnow.com
Alexandria minority business groups decry lawsuit over grant funding
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) The recently formed Alexandria Minority Business Association (AMBA) shared frustrations about a lawsuit putting a planned grant program on hold. The City of Alexandria approved a grant program aimed at benefiting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business owners. Applications were set to be released in the coming weeks, but a lawsuit has put those plans on hold.
Falls Church News-Press
Demolition of Carpet Store Just Days Away Now
The demolition of that legendary carpet store at the intersection of S. West Street and W. Broad is now imminent, set to happen by the end of this week pending the weather. Under the ownership of the carpet store operators there for many years, its large windows have been advertising varieties of “Going Out of Business” sale signs over the recent decades, only now it’s actually happening.
WTOP
In fight to wipe out spotted lanternflies, Fairfax Co. effort turns to tree-of-heaven
The Fairfax County Park Foundation in Virginia has received a $20,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to help with efforts to remove an invasive tree that hosts spotted lanternflies. With the funding, the county’s park authority is expanding efforts to remove a kind of tree known as the “tree-of-heaven”...
alxnow.com
Poll: What do you think of Visit Alexandria’s new city logo?
Yesterday, the tourism bureau Visit Alexandria presented a new logo to be used in marketing for the city. Reception online was mixed. The logo features the city’s name in lowercase with the most notable feature being a representation of a sunrise in the middle “a”. Visit Alexandria...
ffxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
MPD activates 3,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday. MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
