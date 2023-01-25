Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
Man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols sentenced
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced. Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole. There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan […]
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
kbsi23.com
Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Court news: Iuka man charged with meth possession
A 32-year-old Iuka man has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main was released on $5,000 recognizance bond after his first appearance in court on Thursday. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
wrul.com
Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
104.1 WIKY
Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest
A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 26th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 49-year-old rural Odin man on Wednesday for a federal warrant for violation of supervised release. David Altom of Queens Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a vehicle in a driveway on Lowery Lane in...
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is in jail on a long list of charges. He’s accused having what deputies called a ‘small treasure chest’ of drugs inside a truck. Developing new out of Henderson County, the school district is looking into an accusation of hazing. They say...
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
Comments / 1