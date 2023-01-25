An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.

