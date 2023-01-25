ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
DUXBURY, MA
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Peabody mother charged after death of 2-year-old daughter

A Massachusetts mother was charged Friday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter after the toddler was allegedly exposed to drugs in the car they were living in together earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Vanessa Jeising, the 28-year-old mother, was arrested Friday in connection with her daughter’s...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action

ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
ACTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
capecoddaily.com

Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Victim of fatal Acton hit and run identified

Acton authorities have identified the pedestrian victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and interim Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced that Irene Durand-Bryan, 66, was struck by a white Ford van on Concord Road in front of her home at about 11:45 a.m. The van fled the scene of the crash, but the driver, a 60-year-old Acton man, returned later and surrendered to police.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Person rescued after getting trapped under MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston

A person who become trapped under a MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston late Friday was rescued by first responders, according to authorities. The 20-year-old woman become stuck under the trolley at Boston University Central on the B branch of the Green Line near 745 Commonwealth Ave. around 11:40 p.m., Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for the MBTA, told MassLive in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

