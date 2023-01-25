Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WMTW
8-month-old baby injured in Massachusetts family tragedy dies, District Attorney says
An 8-month-old boy who, investigators say, was seriously injured at the hands of his mother who is also facing murder charges in the deaths of his two siblings, has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for Duxbury family. Lindsay Clancy, 32,...
NECN
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Peabody mother charged after death of 2-year-old daughter
A Massachusetts mother was charged Friday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter after the toddler was allegedly exposed to drugs in the car they were living in together earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Vanessa Jeising, the 28-year-old mother, was arrested Friday in connection with her daughter’s...
Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action
ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
HOMICIDE: Duxbury Mother Charged With Strangling Her 2 Children To Death
A 32-year-old mother is facing charges in connection with the murders of two young children at a home on the South Shore, authorities said.Lindsay Clancy was charged in the deaths of her children who were found in their Duxbury home this week, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced on…
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At South Shore Home, Officials Say
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said.A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the wo…
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Support Surges For Lindsay Clancy's Husband Amidst 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
The South Shore community is coming together to support the husband of a woman who is charged with killing her three young children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay Clancy, "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy," the campaign reads. Patr…
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Victim of fatal Acton hit and run identified
Acton authorities have identified the pedestrian victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and interim Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced that Irene Durand-Bryan, 66, was struck by a white Ford van on Concord Road in front of her home at about 11:45 a.m. The van fled the scene of the crash, but the driver, a 60-year-old Acton man, returned later and surrendered to police.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
Person rescued after getting trapped under MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston
A person who become trapped under a MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston late Friday was rescued by first responders, according to authorities. The 20-year-old woman become stuck under the trolley at Boston University Central on the B branch of the Green Line near 745 Commonwealth Ave. around 11:40 p.m., Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for the MBTA, told MassLive in a statement.
