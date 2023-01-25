Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Two young boys seen stealing alcohol from store then shoot gun in air, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two juvenile boys were seen stealing alcohol from a store late Friday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at First Stop gas station at 2553 East Houston Street on San Antonio's Central East Side. Police say the two...
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
KSAT 12
Woman shot while looking for suspect in robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive. Police at the scene said the woman was driving through a neighborhood...
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police discover man shot to death at home being used for illegal gambling operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home being used to house an illegal gambling operation is now a murder scene after a man in his 30’s was shot and killed Thursday night. It happened at around 10:30 P.M. in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, located on San Antonio’s Southwest side.
KSAT 12
2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian
ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
KTSA
San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
KSAT 12
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips
SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
news4sanantonio.com
On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
KSAT 12
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI
SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
KVUE
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
