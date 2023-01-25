ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7ZTu_0kQi4mUK00

(WTNH) — Sesame Street officials announced on Monday that its co-founder and beloved friend, Lloyd N. Morrisett, died at age 93.

Morrisett was an experimental psychologist with a career in education, communications, and philanthropy. He co-founded the Children’s Television Workshop (now the Sesame Workshop ) in 1968. The organization went on to create the iconic children’s television series Sesame Street , which was the first and most well-known series it made.

Colleagues said that Morrisett was a revolutionary thinker, and credit him with the innovation of Sesame Street and its ability to educate young children.

On Twitter, the Sesame Workshop tweeted , “Joan Ganz Cooney, his co-founder and close friend, put it best. ‘Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers […] He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.'”

Morrisett served as the Workshop’s chairman of the board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, according to the Workshop .

Today his legacy lives on in Sesame Street, which continues after 53 seasons to bridge cultural and educational gaps for children across the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: 2 teenagers shot on Garden Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting on Garden Street on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 7:54 p.m. and found two sixteen-year-old boys with gunshot wounds about a block apart. Police said the victims both had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Ledyard man arrested for entering neighbor’s home, assaulting woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman. Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Two men wounded in Danbury double-stabbing

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy