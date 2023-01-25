Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Rumors Of The WWE Possibly Being Sold
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with San Antonio Express-News on topics such as how Stephanie McMahon has been nothing but amazing to him during his entire time in the WWE and how he was so happy to see her more at the shows and getting to work with her.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
rajah.com
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
rajah.com
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
rajah.com
Mia Yim Talks About The Camaraderie Among Wrestlers In Women's WWE Locker Room
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women's locker room in WWE. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Talks About The Fiend Character Being Dead: "It's Gone" (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
rajah.com
Big Bill Talks His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Big Bill said:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had no idea that Chow from the Hangover...
rajah.com
Big Bill Reveals NJPW Star He Wants Match With, Aspirations To Pursue Stand-Up Comedy Career
Big Bill wants to be a big stand-up comedy act. The pro wrestling veteran formerly known as Will Morrissey recently appeared as a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting a match...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks About Her Match Against Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
"The EST of WWE" is ready for the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an interview. During...
rajah.com
Action Andretti Talks About His Upset Over Chris Jericho, Reaction Backstage Afterwards
Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the rising AEW star spoke about his upset victory over Chris Jericho on AEW TV, the reaction backstage from Tony Khan and others after the match and more. Featured...
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts
As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
rajah.com
WATCH: Jay Briscoe Tribute And Celebration Of Life 1/26/2023 (Full Event Video)
The Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life event has arrived. At the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA., the event was taped and featured an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, as well as a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Taped for the special tribute event...
rajah.com
LA Knight Talks Pitch Black Match, Undertaker's Return, Changing His Name From Max Dupri
-- Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed LA Knight on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, sounding like The Rock, transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight and more.
rajah.com
Summer Rae Comments On Missing Performance Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Business
Summer Rae recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how she misses the performance aspect of the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
RJ City Talks Hey! (EW), More
Hey! (EW) host RJ City wants to go one on one with Bow Wow. During his recent chat with Digital Spy, RJ explained how he started working with AEW. City also discussed the feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow, as well as so much more. Featured below...
rajah.com
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
