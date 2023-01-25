ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Kevin Owens Talks Rumors Of The WWE Possibly Being Sold

Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with San Antonio Express-News on topics such as how Stephanie McMahon has been nothing but amazing to him during his entire time in the WWE and how he was so happy to see her more at the shows and getting to work with her.
rajah.com

Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)

Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
rajah.com

Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)

A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record

Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
rajah.com

Big Bill Talks His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Big Bill said:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had no idea that Chow from the Hangover...
rajah.com

Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts

As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
rajah.com

Summer Rae Comments On Missing Performance Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Business

Summer Rae recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how she misses the performance aspect of the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com

RJ City Talks Hey! (EW), More

Hey! (EW) host RJ City wants to go one on one with Bow Wow. During his recent chat with Digital Spy, RJ explained how he started working with AEW. City also discussed the feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow, as well as so much more. Featured below...

Comments / 0

Community Policy