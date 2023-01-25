ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

1st Annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade

SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– The 1st Annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade, put on by the Sunset Mardi Gras Association, will be Feb. 5. The parade will get rolling at 1 p.m. This parade has no motorized vehicles. Children may ride wagons or bicycles in the parade, free of charge. The Mardi Gras Association will also be hosting their Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 in Astro Studios in Sunset. The theme is Alice in Mardi Gras Land. Attire is ball-attire or costumes! for mote information visit sunsetmardigras.com or their Facebook page. To buy tickets to the ball, call (337)-258-4880.
SUNSET, LA
KLFY.com

Gautreaux’s Chocolate King Cake called ‘the best in town’

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays. With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”
RAYNE, LA
KLFY News 10

Donations needed to save Rayne thrift store facing eviction

RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community. Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help. “When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are […]
RAYNE, LA
KLFY.com

Remembering Broussard former mayor Charles Langlinais

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard community remembers former mayor Charles Langlinais, who recently passed away. News 10 spoke with Mayor Ray Bourque about Langlinais’s legacy and how he impacted the city. “We’re all sad to hear about the passing of the previous mayor Charles Langlinais who has...
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY.com

Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies

Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
kadn.com

Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana

Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

UPDATE: Missing Kinder man found safe

UPDATE, 4:18 P.M.: According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morris Williams has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL, 11:14 A.M.: JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kinder man who has been reported missing. Sheriff deputies,...
KINDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy