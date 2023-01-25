Read full article on original website
New Best Stop location coming to Carencro
Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.
KLFY.com
1st Annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade
SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– The 1st Annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade, put on by the Sunset Mardi Gras Association, will be Feb. 5. The parade will get rolling at 1 p.m. This parade has no motorized vehicles. Children may ride wagons or bicycles in the parade, free of charge. The Mardi Gras Association will also be hosting their Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 in Astro Studios in Sunset. The theme is Alice in Mardi Gras Land. Attire is ball-attire or costumes! for mote information visit sunsetmardigras.com or their Facebook page. To buy tickets to the ball, call (337)-258-4880.
2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.
KLFY.com
Gautreaux’s Chocolate King Cake called ‘the best in town’
RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays. With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
Lafayette Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen on Christmas Day in Lafayette.
Donations needed to save Rayne thrift store facing eviction
RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community. Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help. “When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are […]
KLFY.com
Remembering Broussard former mayor Charles Langlinais
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard community remembers former mayor Charles Langlinais, who recently passed away. News 10 spoke with Mayor Ray Bourque about Langlinais’s legacy and how he impacted the city. “We’re all sad to hear about the passing of the previous mayor Charles Langlinais who has...
KLFY.com
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies
Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
Lafayette introduces new program to prevent juvenile crime
The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is bringing in a new program with the mission to stop the growing problem on juvenile crime and violence.
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
kadn.com
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
KLFY.com
UPDATE: Missing Kinder man found safe
UPDATE, 4:18 P.M.: According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morris Williams has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL, 11:14 A.M.: JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kinder man who has been reported missing. Sheriff deputies,...
