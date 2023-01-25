Read full article on original website
ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Gives High-Praise To Tony Khan For Getting Jay Tribute Show On TBS
Bobby Cruise recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH ring announcer gave high-praise to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for getting the Jay Briscoe Tribute on the air. Featured below are some of...
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight's Show In Lexington, KY. (1/27/2023)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women's Title Eliminator.
LA Knight Talks Pitch Black Match, Undertaker's Return, Changing His Name From Max Dupri
-- Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed LA Knight on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, sounding like The Rock, transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight and more.
Tony Khan Announces New Six-Man Tag-Team Match For Tonight's AEW Rampage
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (1/27/2023) * Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura (AEW Women's Title Eliminator) * Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com tonight starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Lexington, KY.
AEW, DAZN Announce Multi-Year International Broadcast Deal
-- AEW and DAZN announced a major multi-year partnership today that will see the streaming service air AEW content in international markets. DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed
The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
MLW Announces Tag Team Championship Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that current DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) will defend their titles against The FBI (Ray Jaz and Little Guido) at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV Event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
World Championship Main Event Announced For IMPACT No Surrender 2023 Pay-Per-View
You can officially pencil in the world championship match for the next IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view. Rich Swann emerged victorious in the inaugural Golden Six Shooter match on IMPACT On AXS TV, beating Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Rhino, and Chris Sabin to earn the next title shot. With the win,...
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
ROH Supercard Of Honor Promotional Video Released, Tickets On Sale On Friday
The promotional ramp-up for the first Ring Of Honor premium live event of the New Year. On Thursday, ROH Wrestling released the promotional video trailer for their upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 pay-per-view. Scheduled to feature ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Television Champion Samoa...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Clip, Backstage Photos From Raw Is XXX
-- Backstage photos from the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw have surfaced online. Check out the pictures below, via the official World Wrestling Entertainment Twitter account:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertaiment news, clips from the latest edition of Nikki Bella Says I Do are now available on WWE's...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Summer Rae Comments On Missing Performance Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Business
Summer Rae recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how she misses the performance aspect of the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
AEW Rampage Results (1/27/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.
Various News: Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus, 2023 Royal Rumble By the Numbers (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, episodes of Impact Wrestling from July of 2010 are now available on Impact! Plus. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a “By the Numbers” video for the 2023 Royal Rumble is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel.
Big Bill Reveals NJPW Star He Wants Match With, Aspirations To Pursue Stand-Up Comedy Career
Big Bill wants to be a big stand-up comedy act. The pro wrestling veteran formerly known as Will Morrissey recently appeared as a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting a match...
Backstage News on WWE Women's Title Programs Undergoing Significant Changes
-- WWE's women's division has seen some changes take shape over the last few weeks and according to a report from fightfulselect.com, this has led to significant pivots when it comes to the title programs into Royal Rumble and beyond. -- The report notes that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
