Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that current DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) will defend their titles against The FBI (Ray Jaz and Little Guido) at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV Event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO