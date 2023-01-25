AFD: Suspect in custody after ‘incendiary’ east Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after fire crews put out an apartment fire in east Austin.

The fire, which happened at an apartment on Patton Lane, was a result of arson, the Austin Fire Department said on Twitter . They called the fire “incendiary.”

AFD did not provide any other details on if the suspect would face charges or what the charges could be.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the apartment and said the dog was in good condition.

The fire was confined to one apartment, AFD said. No injuries were reported.

