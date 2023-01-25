Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Tickets going fast in 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Sell-a-thon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records continue to be set for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. As of Wednesday night, more than 7,600 tickets have been sold out of 12,500 that are available. The St. Jude Dream Home winner will be announced on April 19th. By getting your ticket...
25newsnow.com
Eagles, music, and chili - January 28
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
Central Illinois Proud
Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically around this time of year, donations to non-profits start to dwindle after the holiday season and that’s no exception for Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria. “We’ve had a very large increase in our need right now. So instead of feeding 50 people in...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
1057thexrocks.com
Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!
Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
25newsnow.com
IMEC boosts Peoria area economy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Music Education Conference brought more than twelve thousand students and teachers from across the state to the Peoria Civic Center Wednesday. The event lasts four days and the Peoria economy will receive a boost because of it. “It’s pretty exciting. This is my...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
25newsnow.com
Home sales down in 2022, market projected to stabilize in 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2022, home sales were down nearly 16%. According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR), the market is expected to stabilize in 2023. Houses have been selling quickly and not staying on the market for long. Robin Simpson, PAAR President claims that this...
25newsnow.com
Spotted Cow announces temporary closure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Spotted Cow recently announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors. The family-owned business has been operating since 1987. It expanded into a full-service restaurant located in Peoria in 2006. The restaurant is known for its award-winning ice cream. The business released a...
IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
25newsnow.com
No one home during fire at West Bluff home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a mid-day fire at a home in Peoria’s West Bluff. A battalion chief on scene says no one was home when the fire started - at a home near the intersection of MacQueen and Sheridan. There is no...
25newsnow.com
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home damaged by fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
