Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Tickets going fast in 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Sell-a-thon

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records continue to be set for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. As of Wednesday night, more than 7,600 tickets have been sold out of 12,500 that are available. The St. Jude Dream Home winner will be announced on April 19th. By getting your ticket...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Eagles, music, and chili - January 28

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically around this time of year, donations to non-profits start to dwindle after the holiday season and that’s no exception for Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria. “We’ve had a very large increase in our need right now. So instead of feeding 50 people in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
PEORIA, IL
1057thexrocks.com

Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!

Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
BARTONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

IMEC boosts Peoria area economy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Music Education Conference brought more than twelve thousand students and teachers from across the state to the Peoria Civic Center Wednesday. The event lasts four days and the Peoria economy will receive a boost because of it. “It’s pretty exciting. This is my...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Home sales down in 2022, market projected to stabilize in 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2022, home sales were down nearly 16%. According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR), the market is expected to stabilize in 2023. Houses have been selling quickly and not staying on the market for long. Robin Simpson, PAAR President claims that this...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Spotted Cow announces temporary closure

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Spotted Cow recently announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors. The family-owned business has been operating since 1987. It expanded into a full-service restaurant located in Peoria in 2006. The restaurant is known for its award-winning ice cream. The business released a...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

No one home during fire at West Bluff home

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a mid-day fire at a home in Peoria’s West Bluff. A battalion chief on scene says no one was home when the fire started - at a home near the intersection of MacQueen and Sheridan. There is no...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home damaged by fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
PEORIA, IL

