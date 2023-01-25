ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Possible Spoiler On More Names For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Some international promotional materials may have led to spoilers on several additional competitors for tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match. Ahead of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, a graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts includes Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Otis, Chad Gable, Madcap Moss, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, and Elias as entrants in the Royal Rumble match.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)

A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
ORLANDO, FL
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record

Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
LAREDO, TX
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
Various News: Next Hey! (EW) Guests, WWE The Bump Livestream

WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event streams live from the Alamodome on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else. -- In...
Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night

You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Two big matches are already official for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble

-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
Austin Theory Reflects On Filming Egg Segment With Vince McMahon

Austin Theory recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion reflecting on filming the infamous egg segment on WWE television with Vince McMahon. Featured below are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

