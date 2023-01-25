Read full article on original website
Related
tmpresale.com
Alesso ( 21+ ) at Big Night Live in Boston Apr 8th, 2023 – presale password
Members with a working presale information will have an opportunity to get tickets before their public sale 😀. Now is a good time to acquire your own tickets – before they go on sale to the public and |maybe sell out – Buy your tickets now to see Alesso ( 21+ ) in Boston, MA!!
tmpresale.com
Boney James: Detour in Boston, MA Apr 4th, 2023 – presale code
Happy to announce a presale password for an upcoming Boney James: Detour presale is now available: This is a great chance for you to get tickets to take in Boney James: Detour before the public. If you fail to buy your tickets to Boney James: Detour’s concert in Boston during...
tmpresale.com
Hannah Berner at The Wilbur in Boston May 13th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Excited to announce a presale code for a new Hannah Berner presale is available 🙂. For a little while you can buy tickets earlier than anyone else. This might be your one chance ever to see Hannah Berner live in Boston, MA. Here are the Hannah Berner show specifics and...
tmpresale.com
Dr. Laurie Santos – The Happiness Lab Live at Arts at the Armory in Somerville Apr 6th, 2023 – presale password
The Dr. Laurie Santos – The Happiness Lab Live presale code that we’ve had so many requests for is finally here!. This is a great chance for you to buy Dr. Laurie Santos – The Happiness Lab Live performance tickets before the general public!!!. This could be...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Several new stores coming to Northshore Mall
PEABODY, Mass — Several new stores are coming to The Northshore Mall Promenade. In a post on social media, the mall posted several pictures with models of what the mall will look like once stores are added. “🤭 🤗 The secret is out: More places to play, shop and...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'
The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
laconiadailysun.com
Everyone likes grander vision for WOW Trail at Lakeport Square, but who will pay for it?
LACONIA — There are plans well underway to work on the Lakeport end of the WOW Trail. Those plans call for a new trail, known as the Opechee Loop, to spur from Lakeport Square, follow Elm Street, and ultimately circle Lake Opechee to rejoin the WOW Trail downtown. But...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
NHPR
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Winter festivals in Concord and Hooksett
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. January Songwriter Session on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
laconiadailysun.com
Left, Bill Chandler and Matt Soza. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The latest soft plastics collection held by the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the…
Canton Cafe Known For Bar Pizza Closing After More Than 70 Years Of Service
A popular pizza spot in one town south of Boston with more than 70 years of experience is getting ready to close its doors. Co-owner of Big D's Neponset Cafe in Canton Gary Titus confirmed the restaurant's closure on his Facebook, with many people commenting with quandaries about the…
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
Comments / 0