tmpresale.com

Boney James: Detour in Boston, MA Apr 4th, 2023 – presale code

Happy to announce a presale password for an upcoming Boney James: Detour presale is now available: This is a great chance for you to get tickets to take in Boney James: Detour before the public. If you fail to buy your tickets to Boney James: Detour’s concert in Boston during...
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

