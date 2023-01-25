Read full article on original website
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night
You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble
After pressure from Reigns to attack Owens, Zayn instead attacked Reigns, leading the rest of The Bloodline to attack Zayn.
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
Triple H Comments On Status Of NXT Europe, Planning Long-Term Storylines In WWE
Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with Variety to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this evening at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE executive spoke about the status of NXT Europe, planning long-term storylines and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
Former WWE Creative Member Reflects On “Vikings Only” Pitch
Former WWE creative team member Chris Dunn recently reflected on his time working with the promotion. During his recent chat with the Public Enemies Podcast, Dunn shared his thoughts on a 2020 pitch to create a dating website for Ivar of the Viking Raiders. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Mia Yim Talks About The Camaraderie Among Wrestlers In Women's WWE Locker Room
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women's locker room in WWE. Featured below are some of...
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
Summer Rae Comments On Missing Performance Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Business
Summer Rae recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how she misses the performance aspect of the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
WWE Superstars Draw Numbers For Tonight's Men's, Women's Royal Rumble Matches (Videos)
WWE has begun releasing videos showing various Superstars learning their entry numbers for tonight's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight's show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, leading into the...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble
-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
First Look At WWE Royal Rumble Cold Open (Video)
WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/27/2023): Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view wraps up tonight with the final "go-home" show heading into the first WWE premium live event of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, is...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
