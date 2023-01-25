Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
Mia Yim Talks About The Camaraderie Among Wrestlers In Women's WWE Locker Room
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women's locker room in WWE. Featured below are some of...
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
Bray Wyatt Talks About The Fiend Character Being Dead: "It's Gone" (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
Tony Khan Announces New Six-Man Tag-Team Match For Tonight's AEW Rampage
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (1/27/2023) * Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura (AEW Women's Title Eliminator) * Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com tonight starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Lexington, KY.
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble
-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
Action Andretti Talks About His Upset Over Chris Jericho, Reaction Backstage Afterwards
Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the rising AEW star spoke about his upset victory over Chris Jericho on AEW TV, the reaction backstage from Tony Khan and others after the match and more. Featured...
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product
Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
Ethan Page Compares His Karate Man Storyline With Elias/Ezekiel Angle
Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on the Going Postl show for an interview. During the discussion, "All Ego" spoke about the Karate Man story line and how it compares to the Elias/Ezekiel angle in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights. On introducing Karate Man during his...
Ric Flair Thinks Stone Cold Is More Likely To Appear At WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he thinks fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is more likely to appear at this coming April's WWE WrestleMania 39 than WWE legend The Rock.
WWE Superstars Draw Numbers For Tonight's Men's, Women's Royal Rumble Matches (Videos)
WWE has begun releasing videos showing various Superstars learning their entry numbers for tonight's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight's show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, leading into the...
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts
As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
Mickie James Says She Considers IMPACT Wrestling Her Home
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James spoke with SEScoops on a number of topics such as how she considers IMPACT her home because if it wasn't for them she wouldn't be where she is today since they are the ones who gave the pro wrestling legend her first chance.
Kerry Morton And Lance Anoa’i Talks Working With Homicide
Top NWA Stars Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i appeared on Morton’s Family Business podcast to discuss a number of topics such as competing against wrestling legend Homicide. Anoa’i discussed always hearing about Homicide's stiffness in the ring, but when he faced the New York wrestling legend, Homicide was cool to be with in the ring and he was smooth and he has nothing but love and respect for Homicide.
Bray Wyatt Talks About How He Is Feeling Going Into His Match Against LA Knight At The Royal Rumble
Top WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt appeared on the "Out Of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how he is feeling going into his return match at the Royal Rumble against LA Knight. Bray Wyatt said:. “There is a certain reluctancy to me,...
Various News: Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus, 2023 Royal Rumble By the Numbers (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, episodes of Impact Wrestling from July of 2010 are now available on Impact! Plus. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a “By the Numbers” video for the 2023 Royal Rumble is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel.
