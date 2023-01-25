ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW

Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)

Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble

-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product

Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
Ethan Page Compares His Karate Man Storyline With Elias/Ezekiel Angle

Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on the Going Postl show for an interview. During the discussion, "All Ego" spoke about the Karate Man story line and how it compares to the Elias/Ezekiel angle in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights. On introducing Karate Man during his...
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts

As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record

Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
Mickie James Says She Considers IMPACT Wrestling Her Home

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James spoke with SEScoops on a number of topics such as how she considers IMPACT her home because if it wasn't for them she wouldn't be where she is today since they are the ones who gave the pro wrestling legend her first chance.
Kerry Morton And Lance Anoa’i Talks Working With Homicide

Top NWA Stars Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i appeared on Morton’s Family Business podcast to discuss a number of topics such as competing against wrestling legend Homicide. Anoa’i discussed always hearing about Homicide's stiffness in the ring, but when he faced the New York wrestling legend, Homicide was cool to be with in the ring and he was smooth and he has nothing but love and respect for Homicide.
