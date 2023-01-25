Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
Director of diversity, equity, inclusion finds allies at Kalamazoo City Hall
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nearly 30-year city employee, Kalamazoo’s new person in charge of the city’s diversity office began with a “blitz” of meetings. Tanya Hewitt-Smith, who was raised on the Northside of Kalamazoo, met with senior leadership, directors and their deputies to see what their needs were.
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Police: One shot in ankle in Kalamazoo
A person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo Thursday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Studio Park hosting cultural story time series during World of Winter festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Celebration Cinema and the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation are hosting a cultural story time event Sunday, Jan. 29 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., is part of the World of Winter festival happening now...
Fire in Kalamazoo Central High bathroom quickly extinguished
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- A fire in a Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom was quickly extinguished Thursday, Jan. 26 and there were no injuries, police said. Kalamazoo Township police and firefighters responded about 1 p.m. Thursday to the school, 2432 N. Drake Road, on a report of a fire. The...
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
wkzo.com
No injuries in bathroom fire at Kalamazoo Central High School Thursday
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A fire in a bathroom at Kalamazoo Central High School Thurday afternoon is under investigation. Around 1:00 p.m. the Township of Kalamazoo Police and Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in the bathroom at the school on North Drake Road.
WWMTCw
Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert Friday. An entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer, according to city officials. Voice your opinion: Public invited to provide input on Palisades...
MLive
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0