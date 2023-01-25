ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
