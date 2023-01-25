ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Clearwater police seeking feedback from public

The Clearwater Police Department has launched a survey to gather feedback from city residents about the agency’s performance. Residents will see digital ads from a company called Zencity on apps in their phones, social media and other websites seeking feedback on the police agency. The department is partnering with...
CLEARWATER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?

Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local foster children receive long-term mentors

Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WDAM-TV

Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday had his bond set at his initial appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was given a $200,000...
FORREST COUNTY, MS

