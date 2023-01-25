Read full article on original website
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Clearwater police seeking feedback from public
The Clearwater Police Department has launched a survey to gather feedback from city residents about the agency’s performance. Residents will see digital ads from a company called Zencity on apps in their phones, social media and other websites seeking feedback on the police agency. The department is partnering with...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?
Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
Remembering the deadly Blackthorn collision 43 years later
"No one prepares you for that," George Rovolis' brother said. "There's no guide, no manual for any of that."
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local foster children receive long-term mentors
Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
Man arrested after shining laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shined a laser at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter. Pinellas County deputies said their helicopter was over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South when a green laser lighting device was shined at the helicopter multiple times. Deputies said the […]
Gasparilla a longtime family affair for YMKG King Richard Chapman
Chapman serves as the King for Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla this year. His family has been a part of the fun for decades.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Tampa Police arrests teen duo in a series of crimes
On Wednesday, January 25, two teenagers were arrested for a series of crimes in the city, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Hillsborough County woman, former teacher celebrates 105th birthday
A local woman is celebrating a huge milestone and birthday!
Toucan stolen from Hillsborough County animal sanctuary
Maggie The Toucan was stolen from the Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary earlier this week.
Pinellas County Deputy Who Saved 2 Children From Drowning, Honored As 2023 Corrections Officer Of The Year
The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is pleased to announce that Pinellas County Corrections Officer Deputy Anthony LaCorte has been selected as the 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year. Each year, the award is presented at the FSA Winter Conference to an officer who has demonstrated
Pinellas sheriff: Man accused of creating fake deeds to gain control of property arrested
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A self-employed licensed real estate broker has been arrested for creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make a financial gain, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Michael Bogstead, 37, faces a charge of scheme to defraud in what the sheriff's...
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Plant City man made more than $300K after creating fake deeds for properties: deputies
A Plant City man is accused of making fake deeds for six properties.
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
WDAM-TV
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday had his bond set at his initial appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was given a $200,000...
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
