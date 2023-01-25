ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Snow headlines return tonight for southern KELOLAND

We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am. Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

NWS: More Winter Weather Headed Our Way, Then Subzero Temps

Northwest Iowa — Sounds like we’re going to get some snow again, followed by a trip into the deep freeze. Meteorologist Samantha Trellinger with the Sioux Falls Office of the National Weather Service tells us about it. She says drifting and visibility will be issues as well, making...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead

Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More snow on the way at the end of the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pours at 4:00, Woodgrain Brewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s often referred to as the old corner beer bar on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls and at Woodgrain Brewing, customers will find an ever-evolving lineup with as many as 18 beers on tap. In this month’s Pours at 4:00, the brewery’s owners highlight what they’re brewing up and the direction of their business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Roof rakes and melt in short supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10 o’clock Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former players react to the loss of Bob Young who had a legendary career at USF. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and then Dordt women and DWU men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at The Corn Palace in Mitchell.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, extending quarantine

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An infestation of the emerald ash borer beetle has been confirmed in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, leading Union County to join Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner Counties in plant pest quarantine. The year-round quarantine enforced by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources...
UNION COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on I-29 southeast of Tea that left one dead and one with serious non-life threatening injuries. According to the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was driving northbound on I-29...
TEA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit women a buzzsaw at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit womens basketball team continues to be a buzzsaw in Brookings, last night defeating St. Thomas 99-57. In their last four home games they’ve now scored 416 points!. Offensive hasn’t come as easy outside of Frost Arena with SDSU...
BROOKINGS, SD

