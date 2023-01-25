Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley wins women's WWE Royal Rumble match
Ripley entered the match at number one and went the distance.
Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night
You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
WWE Royal Rumble Results (1/28/2023): The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX.
WWE's second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is...
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/27/2023): Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view wraps up tonight with the final "go-home" show heading into the first WWE premium live event of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, is...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
First Look At WWE Royal Rumble Cold Open (Video)
WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss.
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble
-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
Bianca Belair Talks About Her Match Against Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
"The EST of WWE" is ready for the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an interview. During...
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
Triple H Comments On Status Of NXT Europe, Planning Long-Term Storylines In WWE
Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with Variety to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this evening at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE executive spoke about the status of NXT Europe, planning long-term storylines and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Matt Hardy Comments On Raw Is XXX, The Trial Of Sami Zayn
Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw. With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the pro wrestling veteran spoke about...
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
Ric Flair Thinks Stone Cold Is More Likely To Appear At WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he thinks fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is more likely to appear at this coming April's WWE WrestleMania 39 than WWE legend The Rock.
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
