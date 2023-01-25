Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Superintendents react to school choice law
FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
bleedingheartland.com
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
Local school administrators react to Iowa school choice bill
The legislation will give nearly $7,600 to families in Iowa for their children to attend a private school in the state.
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa House Votes To Give Mental Health Workers More Freedom Over Their Practice
(Des Moines) The Iowa House sends a bill to the Senate, giving mental health workers more freedom over their practice. The bill will help the state battle the mental health crisis by banning companies from limiting where and when mental health professionals can work and stopping workers from reaching out to people they previously treated.
wvik.org
Croken: It's Wrong to Give Public School Funds to Private Schools
And he says the state's public schools "can't take much more underfunding." Croken also says not all students will be able to take advantage of school vouchers. That's because a private school may not be located near their homes, and some families can't afford to spend extra on transportation. In...
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children
As the third week of the Iowa legislative session winds down, it seems that the urgency of the past few sessions to address mental health care in Iowa has faded. Many policymakers seem to feel that much work has been done in this space, and they are ready to move on to other priorities. In […] The post Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
localmemphis.com
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
Comments / 0