Wrightsboro Road Captain D’s temporarily closed following fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.
That restaurant is located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road.ALSO ON WJBF: Aiken fire leaves one dead, one severely injured
Fire officials tell NewsChannel 6 that The business sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice.
10 fire trucks responded to the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
