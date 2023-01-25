ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Wrightsboro Road Captain D’s temporarily closed following fire

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMI0x_0kQi2n9n00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That restaurant is located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road.

ALSO ON WJBF: Aiken fire leaves one dead, one severely injured

Fire officials tell NewsChannel 6 that The business sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice.

10 fire trucks responded to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Bicyclist hit on Olive Road dies in hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist. According to the coroner, 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was riding a bicycle on Olive Rd. near Eagles Way, Wednesday, January 11, when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Wednesday evening. The coroner's office says no autopsy will be done.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
13WMAZ

Two dead in mining accident in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a mining accident in Wrens, Georgia on Friday. The victims were employees of Piedmont Mining LLC, according to a press release. Emergency response personnel as well as the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident.
WRENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire chief, city leaders ‘on one accord’ about ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s fire chief says his agency and city leaders are “on one accord” about ambulance service in the city. Fire Chief Antonio Burden spoke on Friday, two days after the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance provider. The temporary...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy