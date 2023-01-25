Wrightsboro Road Captain D’s temporarily closed following fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That restaurant is located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road.

Fire officials tell NewsChannel 6 that The business sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice.

10 fire trucks responded to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

